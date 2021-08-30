Advertisement

Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested on murder charges

Laurel County man arrested for murder
Laurel County man arrested for murder(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root says a London man is facing murder charges.

Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 47-year-old Scott Edward Presley on Monday around 2:26 p.m.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Sheriff’s Department at a home off Amelia Drive where deputies say they found a woman’s body bound to a mattress in a back bedroom.

Investigators say she was covered in various items by the suspect in an attempt to hide her body.

Presley was charged with murder and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

