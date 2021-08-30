Advertisement

SEC announces 2021 COVID-19 forfeiture policy

Three Southeastern Conference football powers will give a preview of their football teams this...
Three Southeastern Conference football powers will give a preview of their football teams this Saturday after completing spring drills. (Source: SEC)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Southeastern Conference announced policies for event cancellations in all sports for the 2021-22 athletics year as the SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

In the event a team is unable to begin or complete a regular-season Conference event due to the unavailability of participants (due to COVID-19, injuries or other reasons), that team will forfeit the contest and will be assigned a loss in the conference standings. The opposing team that is ready to play will be credited with a win in the conference standings. Both teams will be deemed to have played and completed the contest for purpose of the Conference standings.

If both teams are unable to compete due to the unavailability of participants (due to COVID-19, injuries or other reasons), both teams shall be deemed to have forfeited the game, with a loss assigned to both teams and applied to the conference standings. Both teams will be deemed to have played and completed the contest for purpose of the Conference standings.

The Commissioner retains the discretion to declare a “no contest” for any event if extraordinary circumstances warrant.

Tie-breaker procedures specific to each sport will apply for determining Conference champions, division champions where applicable, and/or seeding in Conference championship events.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Heather Antle
Reports: Lee County Elementary instructional aide dies from COVID, 3 school staff hospitalized
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in Harlan
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in the mountains
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Stone Coal Rd in Pikeville beginning to flood amid rainfall from Hurricane Ida Monday afternoon
Parts of Eastern Kentucky are flooding from heavy rain Monday morning
Kentucky Apple Festival postponed until 2022

Latest News

UK Men’s Basketball releases non-conference schedule
Reed Sheppard is averaging 31 points and ten assists for North Laurel through eight games.
Reed Sheppard rated 5-star recruit
Shelby Valley routs Pike Central 59-32 in Pike County Bowl
Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services
Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 2