Perry County officials create small orchard in downtown Hazard

Perry County Orchard
Perry County Orchard(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The next time you visit downtown Hazard, you may notice a new area.

Perry County employees have created a new mini orchard green space. The orchard is located between the Perry County Fiscal Court and the Perry County Justice Center.

City Officials said the orchard was created in place of the fountain that normally sat between the two buildings.

While the fountain does not currently work, Community and Economic Development Official Bill McIntosh said the new orchard is for the community to enjoy.

“Something that was aesthetically pleasing as well as something beneficial...a green space…and environmental issues are huge right now. Trees you know they’re very beneficial to our health and also the beauty”, he said.

Some of the trees being planted include McIntosh Apple, Asian Pear and more.

McIntosh said city officials will maintain the orchard and once the trees begin to grow, people are welcome to take fruit from them.

