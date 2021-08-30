Officers foil attempts to smuggle over $53M worth of fake designer products

Advertisement

Officers found everything from sandals and handbags to backpacks and phone cases bearing variously registered and recorded trademarks like Gucci, Dior, Channel, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Nike and Air Jordan.(U.S. Customs and Borders Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Gray News) – More than 39,000 counterfeit products were intercepted by border patrol agents who foiled the smuggling attempt.

According to U.S. Customs and Borders Protection, the designer products arrived in two containerized cargo shipments from China.

Officers found everything from sandals and handbags to backpacks and phone cases bearing the fake trademarks of Gucci, Dior, Channel, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Nike and Air Jordan to name a few.

If the merchandise had been genuine, it would have had a combined estimated value of $53,745,802.

“Illicit goods trafficked to American consumers by e-commerce platforms and online third-party marketplaces threaten public health and safety, as well as national security,” said Donald R. Kusser, Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport Port Director. “Counterfeit goods unfairly compete with legitimate products and reduce the incentives to innovate, both in the United States and abroad.”

CBP issued the following tips to help consumers protect themselves against counterfeit goods:

  • Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.
  • When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and address that can be used to contact the seller.
  • Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.
  • Remember that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Additional tips for protecting your family from counterfeit goods are available at StopFakes.gov.

