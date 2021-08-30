Ky. utility companies sending crews south to help with Ida recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As millions remain without power across the south after Hurricane Ida, some utility companies in Kentucky are sending crews down south to aid in recovery.

More than 100 utility crews from Kentucky Utilities are heading down to Louisiana to help with the aftermath of the hurricane.

At landfall, Ida was a category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 to 156 miles per hour before slowly weakening into a tropical storm further inland. These winds and flooding rains caused millions to now be without power across Louisiana and Mississippi with a long road to recovery ahead.

To aid in recovery and help get power back on more quickly, both Davis H. Elliot Electric and Kentukcy Utilities are sending down crews to Louisiana.

KU spokesman Daniel Lowry says it was an easy decision to make to help those in need.

“I mean we don’t have hurricanes here in Kentucky, but we have ice storms and we have problems where hey we need help too sometimes and so when we put out the call they answer, when others ask for our help we answer,” Lowry said.

Now, Lowry says while they have over 100 crews down in Louisiana, there are still plenty of crews back here in Kentucky just in case we have any power issues as Ida passes our region as well.

Lowry says while just over one hundred crews have been sent to Louisiana, more crews may get sent in the future after Ida passes Kentucky.

