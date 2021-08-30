Advertisement

Ky. utility companies sending crews south to help with Ida recovery

By Adam Burniston
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As millions remain without power across the south after Hurricane Ida, some utility companies in Kentucky are sending crews down south to aid in recovery.

More than 100 utility crews from Kentucky Utilities are heading down to Louisiana to help with the aftermath of the hurricane.

MORE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid

At landfall, Ida was a category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 to 156 miles per hour before slowly weakening into a tropical storm further inland. These winds and flooding rains caused millions to now be without power across Louisiana and Mississippi with a long road to recovery ahead.

To aid in recovery and help get power back on more quickly, both Davis H. Elliot Electric and Kentukcy Utilities are sending down crews to Louisiana.

KU spokesman Daniel Lowry says it was an easy decision to make to help those in need.

“I mean we don’t have hurricanes here in Kentucky, but we have ice storms and we have problems where hey we need help too sometimes and so when we put out the call they answer, when others ask for our help we answer,” Lowry said.

Now, Lowry says while they have over 100 crews down in Louisiana, there are still plenty of crews back here in Kentucky just in case we have any power issues as Ida passes our region as well.

Lowry says while just over one hundred crews have been sent to Louisiana, more crews may get sent in the future after Ida passes Kentucky.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Heather Antle
Reports: Lee County Elementary instructional aide dies from COVID, 3 school staff hospitalized
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in Harlan
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in the mountains
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Stone Coal Rd in Pikeville beginning to flood amid rainfall from Hurricane Ida Monday afternoon
Parts of Eastern Kentucky are flooding from heavy rain Monday morning
Kentucky Apple Festival postponed until 2022

Latest News

Laurel County man arrested for murder
Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested on murder charges
KYTC remind drivers to stay safe during severe weather.
Driver safety reminders for severe weather
Red and blue lights
KSP: Deadly ATV Crash in Clay County
City of Corbin installs electric car chargers
City of Corbin installs electric car chargers
State Auditor Mike Harmon testified in front of the state’s Legislative Research Committee on...
Ky. Auditor Mike Harmon testifies in Frankfort as some Kentuckians still face unemployment issues