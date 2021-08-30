Advertisement

Ky. hospital sets up tent for overflow capacity as COVID cases surge

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kentucky, hospitals are filling up quickly. At St....
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kentucky, hospitals are filling up quickly. At St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, a tent is now up after an overflow of capacity.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kentucky, hospitals are filling up quickly.

At St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, a tent is now up after an overflow of capacity.

Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown says that the tent for an overflow of capacity seems like something out of a movie, or from a big city. She says the fact this has hit close to home is shocking.

The Morehead mayor has never had to use a tent like this for medical care before. She explains St. Claire Regional Medical Center has two ICU units full, a majority of these patients with Covid.

The mayor explains the virus has affected hospital capacity altogether. White-Brown says “hot zones” and “cold zones” need to be separated based on Covid symptoms. Some of that overflow will be in the tent.

The mayor is now pleading for people to get vaccinated.

“As a person, I don’t want to be a patient in that situation,” White-Brown said. “You know, it’s a very kind of isolating situation and, so, I really hope that, if nothing more than the visibility of the tent, that it has a profound impact on people considering the vaccine.”

The mayor says there has been an uptick in vaccinations, likely due to back to school and the surge we’re seeing. The mayor says 46 percent of Rowan County has had at least one dose of the vaccine.

