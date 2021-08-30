Advertisement

KSP: Deadly ATV Crash in Clay County

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police were called to an ATV accident in Oneida Sunday evening.

Troopers say they were called to the junction of KY 66 and KY 1524 by Clay County 911 around 10:30 p.m.

They say their investigation indicated that a red Honda ATV driven by 78-year-old Clayton W. Mills of Flat Lick when the ATV left the road and overturned into the Red Bird River.

Mills was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County Coroner’s Office.

KSP says the investigation into this accident is ongoing.

