Kentucky Career Centers offer help to unemployed

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians who are currently unemployed will have some local help as pandemic unemployment programs come to an end.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet announced in a news release on Monday that the Commonwealth will offer help to the jobless people in Kentucky as their federal aid ends.

There will be more than 12 Kentucky Career Center offices throughout the state.

Each regional center will provide job leads and job search assistance to those who go in.

“Career center employees have a thumb on the pulse of the local economy in each region, and they know who is hiring and how to get people in touch,” Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said. “If you are looking for a job, it’s a great place to start, and everyone is welcome – those services do not require an appointment in most of the Kentucky Career Centers.”

Federal pandemic unemployment aid programs are set to end on Sept. 6.

Those who are eligible and actively seeking employment are encouraged to follow the Kentucky Career Center on Facebook and Twitter and the accounts of the regional facilities.

