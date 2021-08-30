Advertisement

Invasion of the armyworms

Homeowners fighting off fall armyworms to save lawns around East Tennessee.
Ag experts say fall armyworms have migrated to East Tennessee earlier this fall, where they can...
Ag experts say fall armyworms have migrated to East Tennessee earlier this fall, where they can be destructive.
By Anne Brock
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee homeowners are discovering they need to act quickly to fight off fall armyworms taking up residence in their lawns.

“It’s devastating to me. It’s extremely upsetting,” said Elizabeth Goodson, who takes great pride in her manicured lawn and landscaping in West Knoxville. She even works in the landscaping industry and does year-around lawn maintenance. This caught her by surprise around the time tropically inspired heavy rains moved in the area in mid-August.

“It rained again and then I noticed that it was more brown and it was all dying,” said Goodson.

Jeff Helie is Operations Manager at Weedman Lawn Care in West Knoxville, saying he is doing everything he can to help clients like Goodson get a pesticide treatment to rid their lawn of the armyworms.

“We’re getting about 200 to 300 calls a day,” said Helie. He said his technicians can do a liquid or granular lawn treatment now to kill the pests, then repeat a treatment to kill larvae so they won’t hatch into even more moths.

“Then you want to come in 21 days to knock out their eggs,” he said.

After Goodson had a special treatment done on her lawn, she also over seeded to grow more grass in her backyard that was once thick with fescue.

“I spend thousands of dollars on my backyard,” she said about the outdoor space she considers an oasis.

Integrated Pest Management expert Dr. Karen Vail, a Professor with the UT Institute of Agriculture, and Dr. Scott Stewart, Professor of Entomology, both confirm that the fall armyworm has been migrating to Tennessee for several years now. They say this year, it appears the pests are moving to this area sooner, although it is not clear why. They say the armyworm has been here for a couple of months already in 2021.

Some homeowners are using dish soap on their lawn to attract armyworms and detect whether they have a pest problem before the infestation gets out of control. Lawn experts recommend you can use dish soap in the ratio of two teaspoons of liquid detergent to a gallon of water, poured over a four-square-foot area.

