Advertisement

‘Here we go again’ : Judge-Executive tells community to be prepared as Hurricane Ida’s remnants reach Kentucky

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman posted a message on Facebook reminding community members to prepare for the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

He said the the heavy rainfall we potentially could see will bring the potential for flash flooding and river flooding.

“Be safe and be prepared Magoffin,” he said.

You can see his post below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Sydney Huckaby
UPDATE: Missing Letcher County teen found safe
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Pike County native survives COVID-19
“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI offers $25K reward leading to arrest

Latest News

WVa has highest number of weekly virus cases in 7 months
Pictured: Kristyn Vanderpool
Williamsburg Police Dept. looking for missing woman
Public health official says superintendents made right choice in closing schools
WATCH | Large fire heavily damages historic building in Powell County
WATCH | Large fire heavily damages historic building in Powell County