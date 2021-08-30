‘Here we go again’ : Judge-Executive tells community to be prepared as Hurricane Ida’s remnants reach Kentucky

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman posted a message on Facebook reminding community members to prepare for the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

He said the the heavy rainfall we potentially could see will bring the potential for flash flooding and river flooding.

“Be safe and be prepared Magoffin,” he said.

You can see his post below:

