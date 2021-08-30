Gov. Beshear directs state building to fly flags at half-staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The state of Kentucky will be honoring overdose victims on Tuesday.

Governor Andy Beshear has directed all state office buildings to fly their flags at half-staff on August 31 in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.

The day is a global awareness event that takes place each year to raise overdose awareness.

The goal is to reduce the stigma around overdose-related incidents and acknowledge the difficulties those affected by drugs face.

The governor encouraged all Kentuckians to take part in the tribute.

