Gov. Beshear directs state building to fly flags at half-staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The state of Kentucky will be honoring overdose victims on Tuesday.
Governor Andy Beshear has directed all state office buildings to fly their flags at half-staff on August 31 in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.
The day is a global awareness event that takes place each year to raise overdose awareness.
The goal is to reduce the stigma around overdose-related incidents and acknowledge the difficulties those affected by drugs face.
The governor encouraged all Kentuckians to take part in the tribute.
