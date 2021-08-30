Advertisement

Food City kicks off School Bucks Challenge

The 2021-2022 School Bucks Challenge begins September 1, 2021 and continues through May 10, 2022.
The Food City Bucks program is set to return in September giving people the opportunity to...
The Food City Bucks program is set to return in September giving people the opportunity to raise money for their school district.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food City has pledged $700,00 in contributions for the upcoming school year.

With that, the Food City’s Bucks Challenge is off to a start where every $1 spent, a point is received when using a ValuCard.

“Our Food City School Bucks Program has provided much-needed support for thousands of schools throughout our market area and our School Bucks Challenge makes points collection easy and efficient,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The 2021-2022 School Bucks Challenge begins September 1, 2021 and continues through May 10, 2022.

To ensure points are credited to the school of choice, go online to to link your Food City ValuCard to your preferred school.

School allocations are based upon the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school. Progress can be tracked online.

“Food City is committed to supporting the education of our youth,” said Smith. “Since the program’s inception, we’ve awarded over $20,700,000 in much-needed educational equipment and tools to more than a 1000 participating area schools”.

For more information about the new Food City School Bucks Challenge, please contact your local school, visit foodcity.com or contact the Food City School Bucks Coordinator, Lisa Johnson at 1-800-232-0174.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Heather Antle
Reports: Lee County Elementary instructional aide dies from COVID, 3 school staff hospitalized
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in Harlan
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in the mountains
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Kentucky Apple Festival postponed until 2022
The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as...
Afghan Refugees to arrive at the International Center in Bowling Green next week

Latest News

Stone Coal Rd in Pikeville beginning to flood amid rainfall from Hurricane Ida Monday afternoon
Parts of Eastern Kentucky are flooding from heavy rain Monday morning
Stone Coal Rd in Pikeville beginning to flood amid rainfall from Hurricane Ida Monday afternoon
Remnants from Hurricane Ida affecting regions of Eastern Kentucky
University of Tennessee Medical Center calls in help from National Guard
University of Tennessee Medical Center calls in help from National Guard
SC professor receives grant to study Medicaid programs for substance use disorders
Tennesseans to remember International Overdose Awareness Day