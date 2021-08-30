Fmr. UK student pleads guilty in connection with Capitol riot
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WKYT) - A former UK student charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot pleaded guilty Monday morning.
Gracyn Courtright was facing four federal charges. They included entering the U.S. Capitol and taking a sign near the Senate chambers.
Documents say she posted on social media about the riot and was caught on surveillance.
Courtright will be sentenced later this year.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.