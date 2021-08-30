Advertisement

Fmr. UK student pleads guilty in connection with Capitol riot

Documents say she posted on social media about the riot and was caught on surveillance.
Documents say she posted on social media about the riot and was caught on surveillance.(U.S. Department of Justice)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WKYT) - A former UK student charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot pleaded guilty Monday morning.

PREVIOUS: Plea agreement hearing set for W.Va. woman involved in Capitol riot

Gracyn Courtright was facing four federal charges. They included entering the U.S. Capitol and taking a sign near the Senate chambers.

Documents say she posted on social media about the riot and was caught on surveillance.

Courtright will be sentenced later this year.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Heather Antle
Reports: Lee County Elementary instructional aide dies from COVID, 3 school staff hospitalized
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in Harlan
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in the mountains
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Kentucky Apple Festival postponed until 2022
The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as...
Afghan Refugees to arrive at the International Center in Bowling Green next week

Latest News

How to stay safe after a tropical storm
How to stay safe after a tropical storm
Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Masks, COVID tests could prevent at least half of school infections, study shows
Police look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida,...
Tips for donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Massive fire threatens Lake Tahoe, more ordered to flee