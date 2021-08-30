Firefighters pull a man from a burning building

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire that has spread to another house.

Chief Jan Rader tells WSAZ that a man was pulled from the original house fire and is in critical condition. Two people were living in that home.

The second person was waiting on firefighters when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters are currently battling that second house fire.

Chief Rader said the two houses will be a total loss.

