Firefighters pull a man from a burning building

Firefighters pull a victim from a house fire in Huntington.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire that has spread to another house.

Chief Jan Rader tells WSAZ that a man was pulled from the original house fire and is in critical condition. Two people were living in that home.

The second person was waiting on firefighters when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters are currently battling that second house fire.

Chief Rader said the two houses will be a total loss.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was pulled from a burning building in Huntington.

The call came into Cabell County 911 around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at a home in the 900 block of 14th Street.

An emergency supervisor told WSAZ firefighters pulled the person from the building and was transported to the hospital.

The condition of the person hasn’t been released.

