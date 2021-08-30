Advertisement

Entire UT football team to cash in on new NIL t-shirt deal

The deal brokered by the Spyre Sports Group with DW Designs will allow all players to get some of the money.
By William Puckett
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every player on the University of Tennessee football team will soon be part of a Name Image Likeness Deal.

Knoxville-based Spyre Sports Group along with Knoxville-based DW Designs have teamed up to make a shirt with the word Attack on the front.

The design is an ode to UT coaching legend Johnny Majors as well as new head coach Josh Heupel’s fast-paced offensive attack.

“Most NIL deals across the country have been focused on skill player positions (quarterback, running back, receiver),” said Hunter Baddour co-founder of Spyre Sports. “We thought this was a great deal because it’s something the whole team can be a part of and benefit from, including players that aren’t on scholarship but still come to practice to help better the team.”

The shirts can be pre-ordered through the DW Designs website, for $28.00.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

