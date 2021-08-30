Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky teacher’s aide dies from COVID-19

Pictured: Heather Antle
Pictured: Heather Antle
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 continues to take a toll on Eastern Kentucky, especially in one Lee County community.

A teacher’s aide recently died after becoming ill with coronavirus.

The schools in the county are in online learning at the moment, and the passing of a well-known teacher’s aide has confirmed just how impactful the virus can be.

Two and a half weeks after starting a new year as a 5th Grade instructional aide, Heather Antle died Sunday after contracting COVID-19. She became ill not long after the new school year started at Lee County Elementary School. Since then the school system has had an on-again-off-again schedule and is currently on five days of non-traditional or NTI days.

“She will be remembered as someone who really loved life, she loved kids, and people,” said Sarah Wasson of Lee County Schools. “She did whatever needed to be done. She worked with our archery team. She had a positive impact on our students for a long time.”

“The kids loved her,” said Chuck Caudill, the Lee County Judge Executive. “Always had a hug, a kiss, a smile. Just to make the day brighter.”

The virus has also caused several others to be in the hospital with quite serious cases. The judge executive says he believes what has happened here should sound alarm bells for people to follow more precautions and get vaccinated.

Lee County hopes to be back in school on September 7.

