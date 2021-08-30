Advertisement

Driver safety reminders for severe weather

KYTC remind drivers to stay safe during severe weather.
KYTC remind drivers to stay safe during severe weather.(Alyssa Williams/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation officials remind drivers to stay alert during severe weather.

With heavy rain Monday, and the remnants of Hurricane Ida on the way, drivers are encouraged to travel cautiously.

”High water can float your vehicle off,” said Allen Blair an Information Officer KYTC. “It can kill you. So, please, please do not drive through high water. Turn around, don’t drown.”

Blair added that driving through construction zones is particularly dangerous. He said the roadwork may change drainage patterns, and pooling can occur in unexpected locations.

Blair added that slippery conditions on the winding Eastern Kentucky roads are a hazard, and drivers should take it slow.

Finally, he reminds drivers that even as the rain slows, the low visibility from the storm make your car hard to see, and that your headlights should always be on during a storm.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Heather Antle
Reports: Lee County Elementary instructional aide dies from COVID, 3 school staff hospitalized
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in Harlan
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in the mountains
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Stone Coal Rd in Pikeville beginning to flood amid rainfall from Hurricane Ida Monday afternoon
Parts of Eastern Kentucky are flooding from heavy rain Monday morning
Kentucky Apple Festival postponed until 2022

Latest News

Laurel County man arrested for murder
Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested on murder charges
Red and blue lights
KSP: Deadly ATV Crash in Clay County
City of Corbin installs electric car chargers
City of Corbin installs electric car chargers
State Auditor Mike Harmon testified in front of the state’s Legislative Research Committee on...
Ky. Auditor Mike Harmon testifies in Frankfort as some Kentuckians still face unemployment issues