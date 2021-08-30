Driver safety reminders for severe weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation officials remind drivers to stay alert during severe weather.

With heavy rain Monday, and the remnants of Hurricane Ida on the way, drivers are encouraged to travel cautiously.

”High water can float your vehicle off,” said Allen Blair an Information Officer KYTC. “It can kill you. So, please, please do not drive through high water. Turn around, don’t drown.”

Blair added that driving through construction zones is particularly dangerous. He said the roadwork may change drainage patterns, and pooling can occur in unexpected locations.

Blair added that slippery conditions on the winding Eastern Kentucky roads are a hazard, and drivers should take it slow.

Finally, he reminds drivers that even as the rain slows, the low visibility from the storm make your car hard to see, and that your headlights should always be on during a storm.

