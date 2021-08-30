Advertisement

City of Corbin installs electric car chargers

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin officials have installed new electric car chargers in the city.

Officials say as of now there are only two available chargers, but they plan to add more if there is an increase in demand.

Using the chargers costs a dollar an hour and are level two chargers, meaning they take a little longer to charge.

They are, however, universal so any brand of electric car you own should work.

Corbin Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said these types of vehicles are the way of the future.

“I think it is innovative to install electric car chargers in your city as you try to provide service for people and as you try to continue to bring economic stimulation into your downtown area,” She said.

The chargers are located near Sanders Park, in the parking lot behind the Colonel Harlan Sanders statue.

