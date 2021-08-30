Baptist Health Richmond opens drive-through COVID-19 testing site

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 testing sites are starting to re-emerge on a wider scale as case numebrs continue to rise.

Monday morning, a drive-through testing site started seeing patients at Baptist Health in Richmond.

Officials say there is a need for testing in that community.

By the time the new testing site swabbed it’s first nose Mondya morning, there was already a line. A line of patients that would normally go to the Emergency Department to get this test.

Officials at Baptist Health say that needs to change.

“Obviously, we’re seeing much more COVID cases than we’d seen even back in November,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Erica Gregonis. “What we’re seeing is a little bit different of a demographic. It’s younger patients than we’ve seen in the past. We want to make sure those in our ED get care quickly so that way we eliminate those patients who are there just for COVID testing and bring them to a different site and take that burden off of our ED.”

Today a new drive through COVID19 testing site is opening up at Baptist Health Richmond. Officials say they're trying to provide a much needed community service while taking stress off of their emergency room staff. I'll have more on the testing site coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Nu4GjJ6xaX — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) August 30, 2021

Dr. Gregonis tells us since the spike in the delta variant started, more demand for testing has followed.

“I think everyone wants to know because they want to feel comfortable going out in public,” Dr. Gregonis said. “They want to feel comfortable that they’re not spreading anything to anyone else.”

Dr. Gregonis says testing is going to play a vital role as we battle this spike in the pandemic, so if you are showing symptoms you should go out and get yourself tested.

“I really would reserve testing for those that are symptomatic unless they have a specific reason to test. We want to make sure that everyone who needs a test because they’re symptomatic has that ability as well,” Dr. Gregonis said. “It’s a community need. Everybody has been affected by COVID 19 in some form or fashion and the availability of testing sites is very important. The basics still stand. Wash your hands, social distance, wear a mask, get vaccinated. I mean I think that’s the best thing that anybody can do.”

Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

