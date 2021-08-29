Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 2
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Here are the Top 5 Plays from the second week of mountain football, sponsored by Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services.
No. 5: North Laurel’s Tucker Warren and Christian Larkey touchdown connection.
No. 4: Middlesboro’s Caleb Bogonok touchdown run.
No. 3: Corbin’s Seth Mills 71 yard touchdown run.
No. 2: Hazard’s Mia Rouse PAT, second girl in school history to score points in a varsity football game.
No. 1: Betsy Layne’s Brady Robinson’s one-handed catch.
