Advertisement

Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 2

By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Here are the Top 5 Plays from the second week of mountain football, sponsored by Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services.

No. 5: North Laurel’s Tucker Warren and Christian Larkey touchdown connection.

No. 4: Middlesboro’s Caleb Bogonok touchdown run.

No. 3: Corbin’s Seth Mills 71 yard touchdown run.

No. 2: Hazard’s Mia Rouse PAT, second girl in school history to score points in a varsity football game.

No. 1: Betsy Layne’s Brady Robinson’s one-handed catch.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Sydney Huckaby
UPDATE: Missing Letcher County teen found safe
Pike County native survives COVID-19
“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI offers $25K reward leading to arrest

Latest News

Shelby Valley routes Pike Central 59-32 in Pike County Bowl
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime August 28th, 2021
Dudley Hilton reaches 400 wins
Whitney Creech honored for breaking state and national records in basketball