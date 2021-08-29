Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 2

(WYMT) - Here are the Top 5 Plays from the second week of mountain football, sponsored by Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services.

No. 5: North Laurel’s Tucker Warren and Christian Larkey touchdown connection.

No. 4: Middlesboro’s Caleb Bogonok touchdown run.

No. 3: Corbin’s Seth Mills 71 yard touchdown run.

No. 2: Hazard’s Mia Rouse PAT, second girl in school history to score points in a varsity football game.

No. 1: Betsy Layne’s Brady Robinson’s one-handed catch.

