Some Eastern Kentucky counties continue to have large COVID-19 incidence rates

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few Eastern Kentucky counties are seeing the highest COVID-19 incidence rates across the region.

Some of those counties include Letcher, Lee and Owsley.

Director of the Kentucky River District Health Department, Scott Lockard, said he is seeing the most widespread transmission since the pandemic began.

Lockard said the average statewide transmission incidence rate is at 84%.

“The lowest number in our state for transmission is Woodford County with a transmission rate of 25,” he said. “By no coincidence, it also has the highest vaccination rate in our state.”

Lockard said he encourages people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

