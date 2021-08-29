Advertisement

Some Eastern Kentucky counties continue to have large COVID-19 incidence rates

Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department
Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department(Connor James)
By WYMT News Staff and Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few Eastern Kentucky counties are seeing the highest COVID-19 incidence rates across the region.

Some of those counties include Letcher, Lee and Owsley.

Director of the Kentucky River District Health Department, Scott Lockard, said he is seeing the most widespread transmission since the pandemic began.

Lockard said the average statewide transmission incidence rate is at 84%.

“The lowest number in our state for transmission is Woodford County with a transmission rate of 25,” he said. “By no coincidence, it also has the highest vaccination rate in our state.”

Lockard said he encourages people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Sydney Huckaby
UPDATE: Missing Letcher County teen found safe
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Pike County native survives COVID-19
“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI offers $25K reward leading to arrest

Latest News

Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
A Texas Roadhouse booth is set aside to honor the lives of American Service Members killed in...
Booth at a Knoxville Texas Roadhouse honors soldiers killed in Afghanistan bombing
Kentucky Apple Festival postponed until 2022
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in Harlan
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in the mountains