Shelby Valley routes Pike Central 59-32 in Pike County Bowl

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats defeated the Pike Central Hawks 59-32 in the 36th annual Community Trust Bank WYMT Pike County Bowl. Shelby Valley moves 1-1 on the season, while the Haws also move to 1-1.

The Wildcats will hit the road next week, playing the Floyd Central Jaguars. Pike Central stays at home next week, hosting Letcher Central.

