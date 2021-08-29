Advertisement

Shelby Valley routes Pike Central 59-32 in Pike County Bowl

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats defeated the Pike Central Hawks 59-32 in the 36th annual Community Trust Bank WYMT Pike County Bowl. Shelby Valley moves 1-1 on the season, while the Haws also move to 1-1.

The Wildcats will hit the road next week, playing the Floyd Central Jaguars. Pike Central stays at home next week, hosting Letcher Central.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Sydney Huckaby
UPDATE: Missing Letcher County teen found safe
Pike County native survives COVID-19
“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI offers $25K reward leading to arrest

Latest News

Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services
Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 2
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime August 28th, 2021
Dudley Hilton reaches 400 wins
Whitney Creech honored for breaking state and national records in basketball