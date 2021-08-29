Advertisement

Reports: Lee County Elementary instructional aide dies from COVID, 3 school staff hospitalized

(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff and Lexington Herald-Leader News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER/WYMT) - The Lee County School district is mourning the loss of an employee.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports an instructional assistant at Lee County Elementary School died from COVID-19 Sunday morning.

Three other school district employees are in the hospital with COVID-19 complications. Two of the three are on ventilators, the superintendent said.

Heather Antle, the instructional assistant, “was a special lady who daily made a positive impact on our students and staff with her smile and energetic personality,” said Lee County Superintendent Sarah Wasson.

The Herald-Leader reports Antle’s husband said she was in the hospital for 16 days before she died.

