Railbird Festival: ‘Experience today did not live up to our standards’, festival goers complain of long lines for water

Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following numerous complaints from festival goers, Railbird Festival posted a statement to their social media accounts Saturday night, just before 10 P.M.

It read, “The Railbird Festival experience today did not live up to our standards. We have made adjustments to improve entry processes and concessions operations to move lines more efficiently.”

The statement goes on to say they are making adjustments to move lines more efficiently. And there will be more water refill stations along with free bottled water Sunday.

The statement was released after several people on social media said there were not enough water stations and there were long lines for drinks, as temperatures reached 90 degrees Saturday.

According to the Lexington Fire Department on site, EMS staff dealt with numerous heat related issues at Railbird.

As of earlier Saturday evening, no one had been taken to the hospital.

Railbird posted on social media earlier the same day reporting of several hydration stations. The posts received a lot of negative comments from people who were criticizing the long waits to get water.

People were not allowed to bring in their own food or drinks, but could bring in empty water bottles to fill.

Some Twitter users said it took half an hour or longer to do so.

There was still excitement leading up to the return of Railbird, since it was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

WKYT spoke to one woman who said while it’s exciting for fans to be back, it’s just as important for the musicians who haven’t had a chance to perform.

“You know I know musicians living out of their car right now because they’ve not been able to play last year, and it makes me feel good to see this coming back. We just need more of it, and you know people to be vaccinated and be safe so these things can continue,” said festival goer Kris Preston.

One Twitter account was created Saturday afternoon called Railbirdlines. They shared pictures of the crowded lines throughout the evening.

The creator of the account told WKYT the account was created while waiting in line. The creator told WKYT they started the account ‘because of how unbelievably poor prepared the festival was.’

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

