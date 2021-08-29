Public health official says superintendents made right choice in closing schools

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the closure of Letcher and Lee County schools, Kentucky River District Health Department Director, Scott Lockard, said the schools’ superintendents are doing everything they’re supposed to.

“These systems have done exactly what they should be, access the situation, they have seen that we have widespread transmission, they have trouble having enough staff to keep the school doors open, so they’re taking a step back and taking a pause,” said Lockard.

Lockard adds that he applauds Superintendents Denise Yonts and Sarah Wasson for their decision to shut down schools temporarily. He adds that although kids are home, right now is not the time to let our guards down:

“If it is serious enough to close schools in our community, take a step back. Don’t be congregating outside of the schools in mass gatherings and spreading the virus that way.”

Scott Lockard continued to give advice for parents: If your child is sick, keep them home from school and get them tested for the virus to be safe.

