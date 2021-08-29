Advertisement

Pike County School District closed for one week due to sickness and quarantines

(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County School District will be closed for one week due to COVID-19 illnesses and quarantines.

The announcement was made on the Pike County Central High School’s Facebook page.

The district will be closed from August 30th to September 6th. District officials said these will not be NTI days and will be made up in May 2022.

Classes will start back on September 7th.

