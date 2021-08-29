Advertisement

Loretta Lynn’s ranch warns of scams following flooding

FILE - Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase during South By Southwest on March 17,...
FILE - Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase during South By Southwest on March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. Lynn turns 89 on April 14. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)(Rich Fury | Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - A Facebook post from staff at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch - Campground, Tours Concerts and Events is warning people of scammers.

The post said the scammers are soliciting donations to the ranch. Staff said they are committed to helping their neighbors and community as people begin to recover from recent flooding.

They said they will let people know when they are involved in relief efforts through the ranch’s Facebook page and official Loretta Lynn outlets.

“It’s heartbreaking to see scammers steal from real victims and the giving souls trying to help them,” staff said.

See more from the ranch below:

