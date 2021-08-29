Kentucky Apple Festival postponed until 2022

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2021 Kentucky Apple Festival has been canceled and postponed to 2022.

Festival leaders said on Facebook they consulted with local health and emergency management officials and made the decision to cancel until 2022.

“There were a number of factors involved in this situation that left us with no other option,” the Facebook post said.

