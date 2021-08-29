Advertisement

Johnson City mother, nurse offers creative incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine

Credit: WJHL
Credit: WJHL(WJHL)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/WYMT) – A Johnson City mother and nurse is doing what she can to fight back against COVID-19 by encouraging people to get vaccinated in a creative way.

It all started with a video. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bethany Teilhet picked up her scissors and cut her own bangs, CBS affiliate WJHL reported.

“I had straightened it, just kind of playing around, and I was like ‘oh, I’ll cut my bangs, I’ll cut some bangs,’ which I’ve done before,” Teilhet said. “Well I cut them, and I cut them way too short.”

But something has Teilhet wanting to do it again.

“I posted it again, and said, ‘Hey, if I can get 100 people newly vaccinated, I’ll cut my bangs again,’” Teilhet said.

And so far, it’s working. 12-year-old Ava Nutter was one of at least 25 that have already rolled up their sleeves.

“I wanted to get vaccinated because things started getting crazy, and I didn’t want to get COVID again like I did in December,” Nutter said. “I didn’t want other people to be sick.”

Teilhet is also giving away Starbucks to those who get the shot.

“In honor of the new FDA-approval COVID vaccine, I was excited,” Teilhet said. “I also love Starbucks, and it was the first day of Starbucks having Pumpkin Spice.”

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Teilhet said she’s already received hundreds of dollars in donations from community members to go towards the gift cards.

“There’s so much we can’t do,” Teilhet said. “There’s so much we can’t control, and so this is just one way that we can maybe have fun, have a little laughter and a little joy, and if that means you know at the cost of me and making fun of myself a little bit, I’ll take it.”

