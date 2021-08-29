Ida’s remnants head toward the mountains, heavy rain possible later this week

Temperatures top out in the upper-80s this afternoon with a few showers and storms possible. Meteorologist Cameron Aaron has an update on your forecast. pic.twitter.com/2TsWunk811 — WYMT (@WYMT) August 29, 2021

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hurricane Ida made landfall as a powerful category 4 storm Sunday afternoon. The remnants will likely affect us right here at home in the coming days.

Tonight and Tomorrow

After a hot afternoon, temperatures will slide into the low 70s by the time we get to Monday morning under partly cloudy skies. Some fog will be possible late, so take care if you have to be out early on Monday.

Speaking of Monday, after starting off dry, the clouds will increase gradually throughout the day giving way to some scattered showers and storms toward the evening and overnight hours. Highs should still climb into the upper 80s before heading into the upper 60s with rainfall overnight. While no severe weather is expected on Monday, we could see a few cells with heavy rain at times.

Extended Forecast

As of right now, we are looking at the worst part of Ida’s remnants moving into the mountains late Tuesday going into Wednesday morning. That’s when the heaviest rain will fall and when you will really need to keep an eye on your creeks and streams. Some models are trying to show the potential for up to 6″ of rain between Monday night and Wednesday night, so stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings right away. If you live in a flood-prone area, be ready to move quickly to get out of harm’s way.

Rain chances will be around, off and on all day Tuesday, Tuesday night and into at least half of the day on Wednesday. It all depends on the track of the system, which right now looks like it’s going to move right through the heart of our region.

Once we get behind Ida’s remnants, the forecast looks amazing with sunshine returning and much cooler temperatures, only topping out in the upper 70s.

