Advertisement

Franklin’s 2021 Summer Vibes Music Fest brings in hundreds

Franklin Summer Vibes Fest 2021
Franklin Summer Vibes Fest 2021(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new, outdoor music festival on the downtown square in Franklin today brought hundreds of people together to enjoy some summer fun.

The festival featured the Josephines from Bowling Green and other regional bands, local vendors, and of course food and drinks.

One of the event organizers say there were close to 1,000 people in attendance.

During the beginning of the festival, songwriters had the opportunity to showcase their music.

Many of those in attendance say they’re proud to be from Franklin and hope the visitors from surrounding areas can see all they have to offer.

“People are really great here in Franklin and when we have our concerts and stuff like that here, people come from all neighboring towns and stuff and they love it and they say that it’s just a fun crowd to be in. We love music, all kinds, and anything our town can do to liven it up and get people to come. I think people love it and were tired of COVID and being locked inside,” said Tina and Dale Kelley, Franklin residents.

A goal of this year’s event was to integrate different generations together.

“Definitely the communal spirit of it all. We’ve all grown up here and this square has always been an integral part of this community and to see it utilized in a way that brings the youth out. You know, the 20 somethings and mid-twenties and it allows them to mingle and co-exist with the older folks in a manner where we can enjoy ourselves and have a good time and I think that’s really important,” said Josh Thurman, songwriter.

The festival runs from 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike County native survives COVID-19
“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator
Pictured: Sydney Huckaby
UPDATE: Missing Letcher County teen found safe
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces more than 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Shot at a Million
Gov. Beshear to announce final winner in “Shot at a Million” contest Friday

Latest News

Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Railbird Festival: ‘Experience today did not live up to our standards’, festival goers complain of long lines for water
FILE - Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase during South By Southwest on March 17,...
Loretta Lynn’s ranch warns of scams following flooding
Credit: WJHL
Johnson City mother, nurse offers creative incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine
Elk
Guided elk tours return