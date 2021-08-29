Franklin’s 2021 Summer Vibes Music Fest brings in hundreds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new, outdoor music festival on the downtown square in Franklin today brought hundreds of people together to enjoy some summer fun.

The festival featured the Josephines from Bowling Green and other regional bands, local vendors, and of course food and drinks.

One of the event organizers say there were close to 1,000 people in attendance.

During the beginning of the festival, songwriters had the opportunity to showcase their music.

Many of those in attendance say they’re proud to be from Franklin and hope the visitors from surrounding areas can see all they have to offer.

“People are really great here in Franklin and when we have our concerts and stuff like that here, people come from all neighboring towns and stuff and they love it and they say that it’s just a fun crowd to be in. We love music, all kinds, and anything our town can do to liven it up and get people to come. I think people love it and were tired of COVID and being locked inside,” said Tina and Dale Kelley, Franklin residents.

A goal of this year’s event was to integrate different generations together.

“Definitely the communal spirit of it all. We’ve all grown up here and this square has always been an integral part of this community and to see it utilized in a way that brings the youth out. You know, the 20 somethings and mid-twenties and it allows them to mingle and co-exist with the older folks in a manner where we can enjoy ourselves and have a good time and I think that’s really important,” said Josh Thurman, songwriter.

The festival runs from 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

