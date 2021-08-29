Advertisement

Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in the mountains

Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in Harlan
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in Harlan(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN/LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The film “The Evening Hour” finally had its theatrical debut in Eastern Kentucky Saturday.

It was filmed locally in Harlan and Letcher Counties in 2018 by Strand Releasing, Project No. 9, Secret Engine, and Truckstop Media.

The movie tells the story of an Appalachian man having to maintain a difficult life during the Opioid Crisis.

It had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, and released in New York and Los Angeles theaters that following summer.

Director Braden King says Saturday’s showing was a long time coming.

“Really we wanted to bring the film home here to Harlan for quite a long time but due to COVID and the state of the world, it wasn’t possible to do earlier than we were able to do now,” King said.

King said it was a heartwarming experience playing the film in the region it was created.

“You know it’s a true honor to be able to finally bring the film home,” King said. “It was an honor to shoot here, it was an honor to collaborate with the communities in the way that we did, and it was an amazing feeling to finally drive back into town today.”

Leaving Author Carter Sickels satisfied with the film adaptation of his original novel.

“He reached out to the community, in the same way that I tried to reach out to the community,” Sickels said. “He tried to honor the book and just capture the characters and the soul of the place. I’m happy with it, it’s been an amazing experience.”

Sickels said he wanted to shine a late on an often-overlooked area.

“A place of beauty, and community, and also struggle, and I wanted to really recognize all of that in my fiction and in my writing and be as true as I can to the people here,” Sickels said.

King said the counties they filmed in represented that goal perfectly.

“I think Harlan represents a combination of an incredibly beautiful setting for a film like this but what we also found here was a deep sense of hospitably and collaboration with the community that I don’t think we could’ve found or recreate at anywhere else,” King said.

King said he hopes to create more films in the mountains.

“I mean, this is a region that should have 100 films shot in it as far as I’m concerned,” King said. “It was thrilling to drive back in today. I’m happy to see friends and collaborators that we’ve worked with along the way. If the planets line up the right way, I’d love to come back here and make another film.”

King added “The Evening Hour” had another showing in Whitesburg at Appalshop Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Sydney Huckaby
UPDATE: Missing Letcher County teen found safe
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Pike County native survives COVID-19
“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI offers $25K reward leading to arrest

Latest News

Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department
Some Eastern Kentucky counties continue to have large COVID-19 incidence rates
Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
A Texas Roadhouse booth is set aside to honor the lives of American Service Members killed in...
Booth at a Knoxville Texas Roadhouse honors soldiers killed in Afghanistan bombing
Kentucky Apple Festival postponed until 2022