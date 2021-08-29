Advertisement

Booth at a Knoxville Texas Roadhouse honors soldiers killed in Afghanistan bombing

The booth has a candle and 13 drinks to honor soldiers killed by suicide bombing outside of the Kabul airport.
A Texas Roadhouse booth is set aside to honor the lives of American Service Members killed in...
A Texas Roadhouse booth is set aside to honor the lives of American Service Members killed in Afghanistan.(WVLT)
By William Puckett
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A booth at the Texas Roadhouse in West Knoxville has been set aside to honor the 13 American service members’ lives taken by a suicide bomber on Thursday in Afghanistan.

Texas Roadhouse honors the fallen
Texas Roadhouse honors the fallen(Texas Roadhouse)

Ryan Knauss, a Gibbs High School graduate was one of the 13 killed.

The booth has 13 drinks, a rose, and a candle set up to remember the lives lost.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Sydney Huckaby
UPDATE: Missing Letcher County teen found safe
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Pike County native survives COVID-19
“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI offers $25K reward leading to arrest

Latest News

Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department
Some Eastern Kentucky counties continue to have large COVID-19 incidence rates
Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
Kentucky Apple Festival postponed until 2022
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in Harlan
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in the mountains