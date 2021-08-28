Advertisement

Whitney Creech honored for breaking state and national records in basketball

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Five years ago, Whitney Creech made the shot heard around the state, and on Friday, August 27th, she was honored for her athletic accomplishments in a big way.

Whitney Creech holds the title of the leading scorer in the state with 5,527 points. Some other records she’s broken include the highest points per game (nationally) for 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, the highest points per game (statewide) in a single season, and holds the 7th most career points (9-12, nationally) among countless other records.

She earned something special because of her many accomplishments. Friday marked the unveiling of the renamed basketball court at Jenkins Independent: Creech Court.

Not only was the court named in Whitney’s honor, but her jersey was also retired. Whitney said God was her motivation through all of her success:

“In scripture it says, ‘work as if you’re doing it for the Lord,’ so, anything I put my mind to, I just try to do it as if I’m doing it for him,” said Creech. “I just try to put my best effort forward in everything that I do.”

After hitting milestones that many high school athletes never have the opportunity to achieve, the work didn’t end there. Whitney went on to play basketball at Western Kentucky University, where her and her team won two conference championships and even played at the NCAA twice.

As for the advice she wants to leave for young athletes hoping to break as many records as she has, she said remaining humble and working hard are the most important.

