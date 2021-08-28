Stray showers possible this weekend, higher rain chances from Ida next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We stay hot and mostly dry through the weekend, but trouble in the tropics could lead to higher rain chances in our area by next week.

Tonight through Sunday night

We stay under partly cloudy skies through the overnight hours. A few showers could be possible towards the early evening hours, but most of us remain dry. We will have to keep an eye out for some patches of fog through the overnight hours. Low temperatures stay mild as we only dip down into the lower-70s.

Into Sunday, another warm day is in store. We see a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few showers and storms possible towards the afternoon and evening. High temperatures top out in the upper-80s to lower-90s.

Clouds begin to increase by Sunday night. We stay mild under mostly cloudy skies. A few stray showers are possible with low temperatures falling into the lower-70s. Again, some patches of dense fog could be an issue through the overnight hours.

Remnants of Hurricane Ida

We are still tracking Hurricane Ida as it approaches the Gulf Coast. After it makes landfall, Ida is expected to curve into our neck of the woods. This will help lower our temperatures and increase our rain chances.

On Tuesday, we stay under mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms possible throughout the day. High temperatures look to stay in the mid-to-upper-70s.

Into Wednesday, rain chances stay elevated due to the remnants of Ida. Showers and storms remain possible throughout the day with high temperatures topping out in the mid-70s.

We will have to keep an eye out for some localized flooding as rain totals could reach 2-4″ across our area.

Extended Forecast

Once the remnants of Ida move out, we look to dry out and cool down.

Mostly sunny skies return by Thursday with only a small chance of a stray shower. High temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper-70s.

Another nice day on Friday as sunshine returns in full force. We remain mostly dry with high temperatures reaching the upper-70s to lower-80s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.