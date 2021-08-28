Second game in Saturday’s Pike County Bowl cancelled

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in the history of the Pike County Bowl, the Pikeville Panthers will not play.

The second game of the Pikeville’s hosting of the Pike County Bowl has been cancelled due to no opponent. The Panthers’ original opponent, Bourbon County, pulled out due to COVID-19 cases.

The game scheduled to be the opener, Pike Central against Shelby Valley, has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m.

Due to the rescheduleing of the Pikeville-Paintsville game to August 20, the Panthers do not have another game on the schedule until September 17 against Belfry.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.