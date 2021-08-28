Advertisement

Patients voice concerns about healthcare workers not getting vaccinated

Spokespeople from all three major healthcare systems in the Louisville area have confirmed a majority of their staff members are vaccinated.(WAVE3 News)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville area hospital systems have imposed a deadline for healthcare workers to get vaccinated against COVID. But just like healthcare professionals who have mixed reactions about the requirement, WAVE 3 News spoke with some patients who have their own opinions on the issue.

As a patient sits on the exam table, one is expected to answer questions such as the purpose of the appointment, current health conditions, and now, whether they have had the COVID vaccine.

“It’s not something I would ask, but I know friends in the healthcare field who aren’t vaccinated,” Taylor Lee said.

She is vaccinated, and not only doesn’t trust healthcare workers who aren’t vaccinated, but also the other visitors who see her providers.

“I feel like the questions (doctors) ask anyway aren’t really helpful,” Lee said. “You can’t really tell or not if someone has been out of the country. They could be lying.”

Peter Rondot is also vaccinated but said he has a bit more faith in healthcare workers to do their jobs properly.

“As long as they do safe things that wouldn’t harm me or cause me to get infected,” Rondot said. “Vaccinations? I prefer it.”

None of the hospital systems have clarified to WAVE 3 News what the future brings for employees who fail to meet the requirements by the following deadlines:

  • UofL Health — Sept. 1
  • Norton Healthcare — Sept. 15
  • Baptist Health — Oct. 31

Spokespeople from all three healthcare systems have confirmed a majority of their staff members are vaccinated.

