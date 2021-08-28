Advertisement

Letcher County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Pictured: Sydney Huckaby
Pictured: Sydney Huckaby(Letcher County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Sydney Huckaby.

Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines told WYMT Huckaby was reported missing Saturday afternoon and multiple agencies are involved in the search.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call 911.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike County native survives COVID-19
“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator
Red and blue lights
Dispatch: One killed, another ‘seriously injured’ in Bell County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces more than 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Shot at a Million
Gov. Beshear to announce final winner in “Shot at a Million” contest Friday
Some ambulance services across the Commonwealth are getting help with the surge in COVID-19...
FEMA sends strike teams to help with COVID-19 surge in Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI offers $25K reward leading to arrest
Whitney Creech honored for breaking state and national records in basketball
Mug shot of John Trent
KSP: Man charged with reckless homicide after deadly crash in Wolfe County
Artist Jordan Justice looks at the progress of his water towel mural project in Stanton, Ky.
Stanton gets new mural to help boost tourism