Letcher County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Sydney Huckaby.

Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines told WYMT Huckaby was reported missing Saturday afternoon and multiple agencies are involved in the search.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call 911.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.