Letcher County Public Schools closed for one week due to illness and quarantine

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Public Schools will be closed for one week due to a large number of staff and students becoming sick or in quarantine.

Superintendent Denise Yonts posted on Facebook that the school district will be closed from August 30th to September 6th.

She said the district does not enough substitutes to cover and supervise students.

Meals for students will be available at the following schools each day from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Cowan Elementary School

Letcher Elementary and Middle School

Fleming Neon Middle School

West Whitesburg Elementary School

“We are so thankful for the support of our parents/guardians and our community. While having in person classes is a priority, we are having a larger number of staff and students becoming ill or having to quarantine. At this time, Letcher County Schools will close temporarily from August 30 to September 6. Unfortunately, we do not have enough substitutes to cover and adequately supervise students. This time will allow students and staff to recover and return healthy! Classes will resume on Tuesday, September 7. We appreciate your patience and support in dealing with all the complications from this pandemic.”

