Letcher County Public Schools closed for one week due to illness and quarantine
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Public Schools will be closed for one week due to a large number of staff and students becoming sick or in quarantine.
Superintendent Denise Yonts posted on Facebook that the school district will be closed from August 30th to September 6th.
She said the district does not enough substitutes to cover and supervise students.
Meals for students will be available at the following schools each day from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:
- Cowan Elementary School
- Letcher Elementary and Middle School
- Fleming Neon Middle School
- West Whitesburg Elementary School
