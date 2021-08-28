Advertisement

KSP: Man charged with reckless homicide after deadly crash in Wolfe County

Mug shot of John Trent
Mug shot of John Trent(Three Forks Regional Jail)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police have charged a Wolfe County man with reckless homicide after they say his car crashed in Campton Friday night, killing his passenger.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on South Washington Street in Campton, our sister station WKYT reports.

According to an arrest citation, Kentucky State Police say John Trent, 29, of Campton, told them he and his passenger were on their way home from a store, when an oncoming vehicle caused him to swerve into a ditch and hit a utility pole.

Police say Trent’s passenger was killed in the crash. Wolfe County Coroner Frank Porter has identified the victim as Brittany Dickerson, 27, of Campton.

Police say Trent was not injured. According to the arrest citation, police say Trent admitted smoking meth multiple times during the day, including a little more than an hour before the crash.

Along with reckless homicide, police have charged Trent with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to wear seat belts. He was lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail early Saturday morning.

