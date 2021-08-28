Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women facing electricity, air conditioning outages

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A women’s correctional institution in Shelby County is currently working to fix an extended power outage leaving some inmates without air conditioning.

Lisa Lamb, Director of Communications with the Kentucky Department of Corrections, said the main switch gear at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women near Pewee Valley had failed on Thursday.

While repairs have been attempted, they have not been successful, Lamb confirmed.

Currently there are generators powering lights, but only two housing units within the multi-custodial facility have air conditioning.

Lamb said crews are working to repair the system, but due to the age and availability of parts, the estimated time of completion could be several more days.

For inmates in the facility, the uniform policy has been suspended, allowing them to wear T-shirts and shorts, KICW confirmed. Industrial fans running on emergency power have been placed inside units, and inmates are being given extra ice and bottled water.

KICW’s website confirms visitation is also suspended at this time due to electrical equipment failure.

