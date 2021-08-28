Advertisement

HCTC hosts fire school for dozens of first responders to attend

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual fire school event was held on August 28th by Hazard Community and Technical College in conjunction with the Mountain Firefighters Association and State Fire Rescue Training.

This training event is offered to provide first responders with new and important skills:

“It is a very valuable tool in educating our emergency responders in how to deal with all types of emergencies,” said Greg Reams, District 12 Coordinator for State Fire Rescue Training.

First responders were trained on fire behavior, how to properly attack vehicle fires, and how to deal with flammable gases among several other procedures.

“For their training, it’s very important because they’re responding to these emergency calls whether there’s a pandemic or not,” said Greg Reams.

Midway Firefighter, Logan Gillespie said he’s happy to be back here training after the cancellation of last year’s fire school due to Covid-19:

“It feels good, I mean I get to come back here and train with my brothers and it was worth the wait.”

This fire school is the only open training event for first responders across the Commonwealth to utilize, however, State Fire Rescue Training are still able to visit fire stations and train on-site.

