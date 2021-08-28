Advertisement

Freedom through Recovery Rally shows support for the recovery community

Freedom through Recovery Rally
Freedom through Recovery Rally(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the Southern Kentucky Reentry Council hosted the 2nd Freedom through Recovery Rally at Circus Square Park.

The event included service providers and information about treatment options, sober living, reentry services, mental health providers, and workforce partners.

Also at the event, there was live music, food, and speakers, in a show of support for the recovery community.

Rachel Wheat a member of the Southern Kentucky Reentry Council, spoke about the purpose of the rally, “we want to congratulate those people, support those people. We also want to say thank you to the professionals that give their lives and their lives work to help people change theirs, and then, unfortunately, some lose their lives along the way, and so we want to pay tribute to the people that lose their life, and you know, but that doesn’t have to be if you’re struggling with substance use, you don’t have to be a statistic, you can find freedom through recovery,” says Wheat.

For more information about participation or sponsorships, contact Rachel Wheat at 270-784-5003 or email rally@southernkyreentry.org.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike County native survives COVID-19
“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator
Pictured: Sydney Huckaby
UPDATE: Missing Letcher County teen found safe
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces more than 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Shot at a Million
Gov. Beshear to announce final winner in “Shot at a Million” contest Friday

Latest News

Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Railbird Festival: ‘Experience today did not live up to our standards’, festival goers complain of long lines for water
Franklin Summer Vibes Fest 2021
Franklin’s 2021 Summer Vibes Music Fest brings in hundreds
FILE - Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase during South By Southwest on March 17,...
Loretta Lynn’s ranch warns of scams following flooding
Credit: WJHL
Johnson City mother, nurse offers creative incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine
Elk
Guided elk tours return