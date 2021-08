HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With a win over Knox Central, Bell County head coach Dudley Hilton reached the 400 win milestone.

Coach Hilton gets win number 400! His overall record is 400-133, while his total record at Bell County is 294-64. He is currently 2nd for all time wins in Kentucky High school football history. Congrats Coach!!! pic.twitter.com/f1ZQ0u3FaN — Bell County Football (@BellCountyFB) August 28, 2021

With the win, he is only the second active coach to reach the milestone. Only Belfry’s Phillip Haywood has more wins.

