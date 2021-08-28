Advertisement

Bojangles to close for two days to give employees a break

Bojangles
Bojangles
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina-based Bojangles chain of restaurants says it will close all of its company-owned establishments on two upcoming days, portraying it as a chance to provide its thousands of employees a “well-deserved break.” But Bojangles’ employees will not get paid for those days off.

In a statement, the chicken and biscuit chain encouraged its thousands of employees to use the upcoming closures on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 for an opportunity to “rest and recharge.”

Responding to subsequent questions to the Associated Press, a company spokesperson said many staff have been working overtime lately and the company would offer employees opportunities to work additional hours if they chose.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike County native survives COVID-19
“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator
Pictured: Sydney Huckaby
UPDATE: Missing Letcher County teen found safe
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces more than 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Shot at a Million
Gov. Beshear to announce final winner in “Shot at a Million” contest Friday

Latest News

Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Railbird Festival: ‘Experience today did not live up to our standards’, festival goers complain of long lines for water
Franklin Summer Vibes Fest 2021
Franklin’s 2021 Summer Vibes Music Fest brings in hundreds
FILE - Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase during South By Southwest on March 17,...
Loretta Lynn’s ranch warns of scams following flooding
Credit: WJHL
Johnson City mother, nurse offers creative incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine
Elk
Guided elk tours return