Baptist Health Corbin restricts visitors as COVID-19 continues to spread

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Corbin officials are taking more steps in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

A news release said beginning Sunday, August 29th, the hospital will no longer allow visitors into the hospital for most patients. However, the hospital will allow “limited exceptions.”

“We have seen a significant increase in the COVID positivity rate in our area. We are taking every precaution to keep our patients, visitors, and staff safe,” stated Anthony Powers, President.  “We apologize for the inconvenience to our patients and their families, but we must keep patient and staff safety as our top priority.”

Hospital staff said those who are allowed into the hospital will be asked COVID-19 screening questions.

