Advertisement

Afghan Refugees to arrive at the International Center in Bowling Green next week

The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as...
The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as 200 refugees from Afghanistan will be coming in the months ahead.(Gray Television)
By Ana Medina and Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As evacuation plans continue in Kabul, Afghanistan, Kentucky will see refugees entering South Central Kentucky beginning next week.

The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as 200 refugees from Afghanistan will be coming in the months ahead.

According to the International Center the first refugees are set to arrive September 1.

WBKO News will continue to follow this story as more information is released.

LATEST: Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike County native survives COVID-19
“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator
Pictured: Sydney Huckaby
UPDATE: Missing Letcher County teen found safe
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces more than 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Shot at a Million
Gov. Beshear to announce final winner in “Shot at a Million” contest Friday

Latest News

Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Railbird Festival: ‘Experience today did not live up to our standards’, festival goers complain of long lines for water
Franklin Summer Vibes Fest 2021
Franklin’s 2021 Summer Vibes Music Fest brings in hundreds
FILE - Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase during South By Southwest on March 17,...
Loretta Lynn’s ranch warns of scams following flooding
Credit: WJHL
Johnson City mother, nurse offers creative incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine
Elk
Guided elk tours return