$10,000 worth of toys donated to the Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In partnership with Backroads of Appalachia, the Porsche Club of America donated 10,000 worth of toys to the Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund Saturday.

Director Erik Hubbard said it was a successful day.

“Anytime I see a Porsche, a Lamborghini, a Mercedes come into Eastern Kentucky, I call it a win for Kentucky,” Hubbard said. “They do have a mission, they are a nonprofit, which makes us partner great together. Not just the Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund but also Shop With a Cop and Kentucky State Patrol, they also raised money and toys for them as well today.”

Hubbard said it is always great to see things like this in the county.

“It’s the best to work with guys that’ve got a passion for the same thing I’ve got,” Hubbard said. “To go fast in a car or a motorcycle and help out the community. That’s what it’s all about.”

Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund Director Jeff Sim said it creates a massive impact.

“We’re excited to see what we’re going to get and how it’s going to add to the toys we get from other drives that we do but this is definitely one of the biggest,” Sim said.

Porsche Club of America Event Organizer Leandro Nascimento said his wanted to lend a helping hand.

“We believe that no kids should stay without a toy all year long and especially during the holiday season,” Nascimento said. “We love driving on those roads but it’s not just about driving, it’s really giving back to the community.”

Sim said this donation will help provide todays to several kids in the area.

“Organizations like this contribute to the drive that we have for the toys, and we give out 600 food baskets and each child in each house gets two gifts,” Sim said. “So, this is going to be a wonderful help to us.”

Hubbard said he is thankful to everyone who made it possible, with the creation of the Dragon Slayer Highway 160 making the journey easier.

“Not just for our tourism and our travelers coming in with a brand-new beautiful road,” Hubbard said. “It’s also a safe place for our locals now, to travel to and from the mountain over in Virginia and back.”

Hubbard said more than 30 Porsches came to deliver the toys.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.