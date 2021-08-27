Advertisement

Wild Health takes over COVID-19 testing at three Ky. hospitals so medical staff can focus on patients

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Some of the hospitals seeing the most COVID-19 patients are now getting a little bit of relief.

Wild Health announced they’ll be taking over COVID-19 testing at Pikeville Medical Center, Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead.

Wild Health officials tell us the hope is with them stepping into take over testing, more medical staff at these hospitals can get back to taking care of patients.

Those three hospitals are all seeing their staff stretched extremely thin with the huge spike in cases we’ve seen caused by the delta variant. Kentucky’s positivity rate is up over 13%, which is the highest positivity rate we’ve seen so far in the pandemic.

Wild Health’s Dr. Luke Murray tells me testing, quarantining and taking safety measures is vital especially because of the delta variant.

“It is three times more contagious. The reason we’re having more people hospitalized is because people are getting sicker from it,” Dr. Murray said. “Please just follow the directions of the school system because there is so much money in place to try to keep these schools open. Please follow the guidelines of your employer, and if you’re symptomatic please, please, get tested.”

Testing at all three of the new sites began Friday.

The sites will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the afternoon. They are by appointment only, but you can walk up and register for an appointment.

