University of Kentucky mandates testing for unvaccinated faculty and staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Unvaccinated staff and faculty at the University of Kentucky will now have to participate in mandatory COVID-19 testing beginning on September 1st.

UK President Eli Capilouto made the announcement on Thursday. A news release said everyone who is unvaccinated (staff, faculty and students) will undergo mandatory weekly testing.

Capilouto said if a person is already fully vaccinated, or if they become fully vaccinated, they will no longer be required to participate in testing.

“I have made this decision in consultation with our elected faculty, staff and student representatives, based on their very thoughtful recommendations as we continue to navigate in response to emerging data and evidence related to the pandemic,” said Capilouto. “Our UK START team of scientists and health professionals met this week and also strongly recommends this step, along with increased communication about the efficacy and safety of vaccines,” he added.

The university lays out testing steps below:

Employees should begin signing up for their mandatory testing appointments on August 30.

Testing will begin September 1.

Two employee-only testing sites will be opened on campus. We will provide details on those sites shortly.

Employees can be tested during work hours. Workers who are paid hourly will not have to take leave time to test.

Students will continue testing in the Blue Box Theatre at the Gatton Student Center. Employees can continue testing at this location as well.

Anyone can continue to test as well at the community site on College Way near Kentucky Proud Park.

We are optimistic that our community will comply with this measure because it’s the right thing to do. You care about the health, safety and well-being of your community.

However, there will be penalties for non-compliance. Those measures must be equitable, regardless of whether someone is a faculty, student or staff member. As such, we will institute disciplinary actions for non-compliance. We will communicate about those measures soon as we continue to confer with our elected faculty, student and staff representatives.

As a reminder, masks continue to be required indoors regardless of vaccination. Compliance with this policy is essential as masks are an important mitigation strategy for our campus.

